Even as Rahul Dravid confessed he was embarrassed with the attention and focus he was getting as the coach of the victorious India U-19 cricket team, Twitterati showered praise on the former India captain and his boys, who decimated Australia to win U-19 World Cup 2018 on Saturday, February 3.

Such was India's dominance that it looked like they did not drop a sweat throughout the tournament. Right from their first match, Prithvi Shaw-led team steamrolled their rivals and the final was not an exception.

Left-handed opener Manjot Kalra hit an unbeaten ton in the final as the Boys in Blue overpowered their Australian counterparts by eight wickets at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

Earlier in the day, the Indian bowling unit came up with a disciplined effort, hurt Australia at regular intervals to bowl them out for a below-par total of 216. Pacers Ishan Porel and Shivam Mavi picked up two wickets each along with spinners Anukul Roy and Shiva Singh. | Match Scorecard |

Top-order batsman Shubman Gill finished at the second spot on the batting charts of the tournament with 372 runs, including a century in the final while left-arm spinner Anukul Roy became the joint-highest wicket-taker with 14 wickets from six matches.

Captain Shaw joined an elite list that also includes three other U-19 World Cup-winning captains from India -- Mohammad Kaif (2000), Virat Kohli (2008) and Unmukt Chand (2012).

Nonetheless, Dravid finally becoming a part of a World Cup-winning squad has thrilled Indian cricket fans. Notably, the batting legend missed his chances as vice-captain and captain of the senior teams in 2003 and 2007 Cricket World Cups, respectively.

IBTimes India has compiled a list of reactions to India's record-breaking fourth title win at the U-19 Cricket World Cup. Check it out here.