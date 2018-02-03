Even as Rahul Dravid confessed he was embarrassed with the attention and focus he was getting as the coach of the victorious India U-19 cricket team, Twitterati showered praise on the former India captain and his boys, who decimated Australia to win U-19 World Cup 2018 on Saturday, February 3.
Such was India's dominance that it looked like they did not drop a sweat throughout the tournament. Right from their first match, Prithvi Shaw-led team steamrolled their rivals and the final was not an exception.
Also read: Prithvi Shaw joins MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli in India's 'Super Six' club
Left-handed opener Manjot Kalra hit an unbeaten ton in the final as the Boys in Blue overpowered their Australian counterparts by eight wickets at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.
Earlier in the day, the Indian bowling unit came up with a disciplined effort, hurt Australia at regular intervals to bowl them out for a below-par total of 216. Pacers Ishan Porel and Shivam Mavi picked up two wickets each along with spinners Anukul Roy and Shiva Singh. | Match Scorecard |
Top-order batsman Shubman Gill finished at the second spot on the batting charts of the tournament with 372 runs, including a century in the final while left-arm spinner Anukul Roy became the joint-highest wicket-taker with 14 wickets from six matches.
Also read: Manjot Kalra, Shubman Gill, other India U19 cricket stars to play in these IPL teams
Captain Shaw joined an elite list that also includes three other U-19 World Cup-winning captains from India -- Mohammad Kaif (2000), Virat Kohli (2008) and Unmukt Chand (2012).
Nonetheless, Dravid finally becoming a part of a World Cup-winning squad has thrilled Indian cricket fans. Notably, the batting legend missed his chances as vice-captain and captain of the senior teams in 2003 and 2007 Cricket World Cups, respectively.
IBTimes India has compiled a list of reactions to India's record-breaking fourth title win at the U-19 Cricket World Cup. Check it out here.
Absolutely thrilled by the stupendous achievement of our young cricketers. Congratulations to them on winning the Under-19 World Cup. This triumph makes every Indian extremely proud.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 3, 2018
WITH GREAT TEAM WORK, BIG DREAMS WORK. Congratulations to our WORLD CHAMPIONS!! We are proud of you. A big congratulations to Rahul and Paras for their guidance. #ICCU19CWC #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/w0heorY8g6
— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 3, 2018
Congratulations to the young lads on winning #U19CWC! Fantastic performances all around. #INDvAUS
— Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) February 3, 2018
Every Indian is delighted, all credit to Rahul Dravid for committing himself to these young kids ,and a legend like him deserves to lay his hands on the WC. Only Fitting. #INDvAUS
— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 3, 2018
What a win for the U19 boys, take it as a stepping stone; Long long way to go! Enjoy the moment! ?? @BCCI #U19CWC pic.twitter.com/D8mGdakxZu
— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) February 3, 2018
Congratulations India, exceptional U19 team, great coach and mentor in Rahul Dravid. Future stars in the making.
— Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) February 3, 2018
Congratulations to the Indian team on dominating the #U19WorldCup and being the deserved champions. Everyone stood up and maintained the intensity throughout the tournament. Truly memorable win. Cherish and soak in this moment. #INDvAUS
— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) February 3, 2018
#RahulDravid never won any world cup as a player but he did it as a coach. #Chakde moment for #india U-19 team #ICCU19WorldCup
— Devendra Pandey (@pdevendra) February 3, 2018
To say India were the deserving winners would hardly tell the story. Rarely has has a team dominated a tournament the they have. #U19CWCFinal
— Sambit Bal (@sambitbal) February 3, 2018
Draaaaaaavvvviiiiiiiidddddd
Draaaaaaavvvviiiiiiiidddddd...
(Repeat)
??????
??????
??????
Awesome Play Lads
World Champions
In your house Aussie??#U19CWC
— atul kasbekar (@atulkasbekar) February 3, 2018
Well Done, India. So proud. So happy for Dravid. This is not just a win...this is the story of Indian dominance throughout the tournament. ????? ? #INDvAUS #U19CWC
— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) February 3, 2018
Well done India on winning your 4th U19 World Cup! Superbly coached by Rahul.. bad luck to our boys... good effort! #U19WCFinal
— Dean Jones (@ProfDeano) February 3, 2018
Congratulations to the entire unit for lifting the #U19WorldCup. Very dominant throughout the series.
— Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) February 3, 2018
Congrats to India's talented young cricket team for winning the Under-19 World Cup. Calmness and composure of our boys embellishes their skills. Proud of captain @Shaw_Prithvi and his mates, as well as of coach Rahul Dravid and the hard-working support staff #PresidentKovind
— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) February 3, 2018
Kudos to U19 INDIAN TEAM ?? for winning the WORLD CUP? It has been a dream tournament for U guys. Enjoy this great moment. Take a bow Manjot Kalra for your match winning ?. Thanks #Rahuldravid for making this talented bunch of boys the world Champions ?? #U19WorldCup @BCCI pic.twitter.com/o7xtIoOUXj
— Vinay Kumar R (@Vinay_Kumar_R) February 3, 2018
KANLA THANNI. WHAT A MOMENT. What a fitting tribute to this man. Missed out in 2007 as captain, missed out in 2016 in the finals, BUT NOT THIS TIME. Rahul Dravid finally has a World Cup. Thank you boys for making your mentor proud. #MangalamSir #Boys #U19CWC #IndvAus pic.twitter.com/t1TbTNdP22
— Srini Mama ? (@SriniMama16) February 3, 2018
Hearty congratulations to our Indian U-19 Cricket team on winning the U-19 World Cup against Australia under the able mentorship of our proud kannadiga coach Rahul Dravid. You lads have made the nation proud. A special mention to Manjot Kalra for the dashing century. pic.twitter.com/o4pjezXTTm
— CM of Karnataka (@CMofKarnataka) February 3, 2018
Finally our Dream came true?
World Cup Deserves #RahulDravid#Tribute to #TheWall #Cheers #Letscelebrate @BCCI #IndiaU19 @bhogleharsha @ESPNcricinfo @Under19WorldCup
— Pavan R Gachinmani (@rg_pavan) February 3, 2018
The Day i waited in my life to See #RahulDravid in the Squad of lifting The Ultimate pride of cricket which is the WorldCup, He Made TeamIndia The Champions. #WorldChampions Congratulations #U19TeamIndia ❤️❤️❤️ #HeadCoach #Respect #FutureOfIndianCricket pic.twitter.com/xNeJTOphUS
— Arunraja Kamaraj (@Arunrajakamaraj) February 3, 2018
Smile That Matters The Most. Thank You Rahul Dravid For Denying Lucrative Opportunities Of #IPL &Choosing To Serve India By Creating An Unbeatable Team.#Legend #RahulDravid ??? #ICCU19WorldCup #U19CWC #INDvAUS #INDvsAUS #Under19WC #ManjotKalra #U19CWCFinal #U19WorldCupFinal pic.twitter.com/MlgqLWiAaS
— Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadeja) February 3, 2018
Rahul Dravid cracks me up. Speaks during interview about how embarrassed he is sometimes as coach of India U-19 because too much attention is put on him because of his stature rather than the players and support staff. Class act. World cricket needs more of him.
— Peter Della Penna (@PeterDellaPenna) February 3, 2018
Atlast the man, #RahulDravid wins the world cup for India. ????#U19CWCFinal #Under19WC pic.twitter.com/padHqDkZSG
— Hari Prabhakaran (@Hariadmk) February 3, 2018
For me the scene of the day is the entire bunch jumping behind Rahul Dravid while he is on air!! That’s some amount of space and freedom of expression in the young team! Kudos to Rahul for that.
— Anirudh Chaudhry (@AnirudhChaudhry) February 3, 2018