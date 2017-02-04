It was in the offing. The game of cricket was long due some radical overhaul, and the International Cricket Council's chief executive committee has opened the doors for some changes. The committee that met in Dubai, has proposed some positive move in all formats of the game, which is expected to be discussed in their next April meeting.

As far as the overhaul is concerned, the two key points are the proposal for a two-year Test league and a 13-team ODI league.

With the dwindling spectators from the longer format of the game, there have been talks for a long time to bring back the crowd with a World Test Championship that failed to take shape. However, if the new proposal is approved, cricket fans need to get ready for major changes, with 9-3 format, which will include nine Test playing nations, barring Zimbabwe.

The African nation is expected to be paired alongside possible two new Test playing nations – Ireland and Afghanistan. The nine nations must play one another in Test series over a period of two-years.

In the ODI format, there will be 13 teams, who will play within a three-year period, and all nations have to play a minimum of 12 matches. After the end of the three-year period, the top seven teams will qualify directly for the World Cup.

Howver, those teams, which finish in the last five, must undergo a qualification round where associate nations will also be involved, making it hugely interesting. The top three teams will only qualify for the World Cup from this round, which means that there will be huge competition for the slots in the ICC event.

Though the T20 stands out to the most successful format in international cricket, the CEC's proposal comprises regional qualification event in five different regions, which will determine World T20 slots as well.

With such proposals in all formats put forward by the CEC, it shows that they are looking to provide context to all the ODI and Test matches, which will take place all around the world as well.