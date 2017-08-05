After a solid start to the IAAF World Championships 2017 on August 4, a long day of track and field action is set to resume in London.

The usual suspects made it big on the opening day. Mohammad Farah won his third straight 10,000 Gold in what was the only medal event on Friday. The local favourite tripped a couple of times in the final lap, but held his composure to create history, much to the delight of the crowd at the Olympic Stadium.

Usain Bolt, who along with Farah is ending his celebrated career, managed to qualify for the semi-final of 100m despite having had problems with the star during his heats on Friday. The Jamaican clocked 10.07s, which was the seventh best on the opening day.

Jamaica's Julian Forte was the fastest on the day and had the only sub-10s timing (9.99s). United States' young sensation Christian Coleman was second with 10.01s. Justin Gatlin, who was booed by the London crowd, finished just a place above Bolt with 10.05s.

Focus on Bolt

Bolt will run his last two 100m races of his career later on Saturday in London. The 30-year-old is expected to qualify for the final, where he has stiff competition from the likes of Gatlin, Yohan Blake and Coleman.

South Africa's Wayde Van Niekerk will also be in action in the Men's 400m Heats in the morning session. India's Mohammed Anas will be seen participating in the final heat.

The Indian national champion has clocked a season best of 45.32s. If the recently-crowned Asian Athletics champion manages to better his timing, he is sure to qualify for the semi-final of the 400m race, which is scheduled for August 6.

Dutee Chand in action

India's Chand, who received a late invitation from the IAAF, will be in action in the Women's 100m heats in the morning session.

The 21-year-old Odisha sprinter did not make the 100m qualifying mark of 11.26s as she finished with a bronze at Asian Championships at her hometown with a timing of 11.52s earlier this month.

However, Dutee got an invitation from IAAF to compete at the world meet as her season best is 11.30s, which is close to the qualifying mark.

Swapna Barman, Asian Athletics Heptathlon gold medallist, will also be in action today.

Day 2 - August 5

Event Round Time -- Morning session -- Men's Shot Put Qualification 10am local/2:30pm IST Women's 100m Hurdles (Ind)

Heptathlon 10:05am local/2:35pm IST Women's Hammer Throw Qualification Group A 10:35am local/3:05pm iST Men's 400m (Ind) Heats 10:45am local/3:15pm IST Women's Triple Jump Qualification 11:am local/3:30pm IST Women's High Jump (Ind) Heptathlon 11:30am local/4pm IST Women's 100m (Ind) Heats 11:45am local/4:!5pm IST Women's Hammer Throw Qualification Group B 12:05am local/4:35pm IST Men's 800m Heats 12:45am local/5:15pm IST -- Afternoon Session -- Women's Shot Put (Ind) Heptathlon 7pm local/11:30pm IST Men's 100m Semi-final 7:05pm local/11:35pm IST Men's Discus Throw Final 7:25pm local/11:55pm IST Women's 1500m Semi-final 7:35pm local/12:05am [August 6] Men's Long Jump Final 8:05pm local/12:35am [August 6] Women's 10,000m Final 8:10pm local/12:40am [August 6] Women's 200m (Ind) Heptathlon 9pm local/1:30am [August 6] Men's 100m Final 9:45pm local/2:15am [August 6]

Live streaming and TV coverage information