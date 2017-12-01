World AIDS Day is observed on December 1 every year. The day is dedicated to spread awareness about human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection, which causes the Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (AIDS).

The day is also dedicated to unite in the fight against HIV, to show support for people living with HIV, and to commemorate those who have died from an AIDS-related illness.

India has the third highest number of estimated people living with HIV in the world. The estimated number of people living with HIV/AIDS in India was 2.08 million (20.9 lakhs in 2011) out of which an enormous 86% of whom were in 15-49 years age group.

Children less than 15 years of age accounted for 7% (1.45 lakh) of all infections in 2011. Of all HIV infections, 39% (8.16 lakh) were among women.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), globally, there are an estimated 36.7 million people living with the virus at the end of 2016 - with 1.8 million people becoming newly infected in that year.

Here are some facts about AIDS that you must know:

Watch the video to find out more.