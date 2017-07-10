Gal Gadot has been having a glorious year. With Wonder Woman becoming DCEU's second highest grossing movie ever, the actress is grabbing attention all across the world. However, it appears that the gorgeous diva is facing online trouble as a website claims that her nude pictures have appeared online.

The Israeli actress' explicit pictures have got leaked online, Media Take Out reported. Commending her toned body in the article, the website claims that intimate pictures of the actress are available online.

It also added links to access the pictures. In the images redirected by Media Take Out, Gadot poses topless for the camera. The website added that these photos are "outtakes from a photo shoot that she did back in her modeling days".

While leaks of explicit photos is a serious issue that Hollywood has been facing this year (many celebrities were attacked by Fappening 2.0), the incident related to Gadot is supposedly fake news. Debunking the leak claims, Gossip Cop reports that the two images that Media Take Out claims are "leaked" are actually photoshopped pictures and they are not Gadot's breasts.

The website reports, "The pictures in question are actually from a 2013 photo shoot with The Stndrd magazine, in which Gadot is very much clothed. The pictures were simply photoshopped to make it appear as if she had posed topless, which wasn't the case."

Gossip Cop added that the pictures were "leaked" by Celeb Jihad, the website notorious for the X-rated naked leaks that took the industry by storm earlier this year. However, the porn website is known for editing pictures to feature celebrity faces over nude bodies. They feature a collection of nude pictures of Selena Gomez, Kylie Jenner, Lauren Cohan and others.

This is not the first time that Gadot's so-called nudes have surfaced online. Gossip Cop reports that a website claimed in April that a sex tape of the actress was also leaked online. But Gadot was not the subject of the porn video.