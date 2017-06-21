The Indian women's cricket team are looking to making a strong statement in the upcoming ICC Women's World Cup 2017, starting June 24 in England.

Can Mithali Raj's women army just about do what Virat Kohli and the India men's cricket team could not in the Champions Trophy 2017, by lifting the trophy?

"Our first target will be to reach the semi-finals, but for that, you need to be able to play good cricket throughout the tournament and have good momentum," Mithali was quoted as saying on Wednesday, June 21.

The strong team including Harmanpreet Kaur, the veteran Jhulan Goswami, highly-rated stars in Ekta Bisht and Smriti Mandhana definitely give much reason to hope for the Indian cricket fans.

Indian eves finished seventh in the previous edition of the World Cup, but this time, Mithali-led India are eyeing the title with a much-improved performance.

"The World Cup is a big stage, and that's four years of preparation. We're looking forward to it, it's going to be my fourth World Cup, so I'm looking forward to some good games," Mithali added.

Team India squad

Mithali Raj (C), Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Veda Krishnamurthy, Mona Meshram, Poonam Raut, Deepti Sharma, Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Ekta Bisht, Sushma Verma (wk), Mansi Joshi, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Nuzhat Parween (wk).

(with IANS inputs)