The Kanteerava Indoor Stadium and the Koramangala Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru is set to host the Women's Basketball Asia Cup 2017 from July 23-29. A total of 16 teams, divided into two divisions, are participating in it.
While Division A includes semi-finalists from the previous edition of the tournament, Group B consists of hosts India as well as other Level 2 Asian Women's Basketball nations.
The youngest player on the roster, 17 year old Anmolpreet Kaur is all set to make her senior team debut in the upcoming @fiba Women's Asia Cup against Uzbekistan. Cheer her on as she goes up against some of the best players in Divison B. Book your tickets now via the link in the bio. For Rs.100 a day, you can witness some of Asia's best teams in action! Also, check out today's #Spotlight on ??'s young stud! ?:https://tinyurl.com/ydyvg6o4 #IndiaBasketball #FIBAAsiaCupWomen2017 #3DaystoGo
This is only the second time that the important tournament in women's basketball is taking place in India. In 2009, Chennai hosted the Basketball Asia Women's Cup, where China emerged the champions.
Although not in contention to challenge for the title this time around, the India Women's Basketball team can still post good performances in front of their home crowd, when they play the less-tough teams in Division B.
India has never made it past the fifth-place in the tournament and it needs to be seen if they can better the record this time around.
Finishing atop Division B means direct qualification in Division A of the Asia Women's Cup in 2019.
From Division A, meanwhile, the top four sides directly qualify for the Women's Basketball World Cup 2018.
Although the Koramangala Stadium is hosting the Division B matches, India's matches will take place at the Kanteerava Stadium.
A look at the teams:
Division A
Group A: New Zealand, Chinese Taipei, North Korea, China
Group B: South Korea, Philippines, Japan, Australia
Division B
Group A: India (hosts), Sri Lanka, Uzbekistan
Group B: Lebanon, Kazakhstan, Fiji, Singapore
India's fixtures from the tournament
- July 23 - Uzbekistan vs India (8 pm IST)
Venue: Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru
- July 25 - Sri Lanka vs India (8 pm IST)
Venue: Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru
- Quarterfinal date
July 27
Venue: Koramangala Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru
- Semifinal date
July 28
Venue: Koramangala Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru
- Final
July 29
Venue: Koramangala Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru