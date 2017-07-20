The Kanteerava Indoor Stadium and the Koramangala Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru is set to host the Women's Basketball Asia Cup 2017 from July 23-29. A total of 16 teams, divided into two divisions, are participating in it.

While Division A includes semi-finalists from the previous edition of the tournament, Group B consists of hosts India as well as other Level 2 Asian Women's Basketball nations.

This is only the second time that the important tournament in women's basketball is taking place in India. In 2009, Chennai hosted the Basketball Asia Women's Cup, where China emerged the champions.

Although not in contention to challenge for the title this time around, the India Women's Basketball team can still post good performances in front of their home crowd, when they play the less-tough teams in Division B.

India has never made it past the fifth-place in the tournament and it needs to be seen if they can better the record this time around.

Finishing atop Division B means direct qualification in Division A of the Asia Women's Cup in 2019.

From Division A, meanwhile, the top four sides directly qualify for the Women's Basketball World Cup 2018.

Although the Koramangala Stadium is hosting the Division B matches, India's matches will take place at the Kanteerava Stadium.

A look at the teams:

Division A

Group A: New Zealand, Chinese Taipei, North Korea, China

Group B: South Korea, Philippines, Japan, Australia

Division B

Group A: India (hosts), Sri Lanka, Uzbekistan

Group B: Lebanon, Kazakhstan, Fiji, Singapore

India's fixtures from the tournament

July 23 - Uzbekistan vs India (8 pm IST)

Venue: Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru

July 25 - Sri Lanka vs India (8 pm IST)

Venue: Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru

Quarterfinal date

July 27

Venue: Koramangala Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru

Semifinal date

July 28

Venue: Koramangala Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru

Final

July 29

Venue: Koramangala Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru