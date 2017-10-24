Celebrated biker from Hyderabad Sana Iqbal died in a car accident in the wee hours of Tuesday, October 24. She was declared dead at the hospital while her husband survived the accident with injuries.

As per different reports coming from biking communities, the accident took place on the Narsinghi Gandipet road in Telangana when the biker and her husband were travelling in a Fiat Punto. Although the cause of the accident is still not known at this point of time, it is claimed Sana was declared dead at the hospital. Nadeem was taken to a hospital nearby and his condition is said to be stable.

Police have registered a case under sections 304A (causing death by negligence) and 337(causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of Indian Penal Code, reported New Indian Express.

Sana, a well-known face in the biking fraternity and an inspiration to many, is known for her passion for biking and motivational talks. Earlier in 2016, Sana took up a 38,000 kms solo-ride across the country on her Royal Enfield Bullet Electra motorcycle to create awareness on a cause she believed in and fought against. Under the banner "suicide is NOT the solution", she started her trip from Goa in November 2015 and completed her noble quest on 13 June 2016. Sana herself battled depression for a long time before she found the courage to overcome it and later started helping people fight depression and suicidal tendencies.

"I tried to understand what the actual problem was. ...There are two options: one is, we discuss an issue but don't do anything about it. The second option, which not many people do, is to correct the mistake. So that's exactly what I thought," Sana told ANI after completing her solo-trip for the cause she was committed to.

RIP Sana. You made a difference, touched many a heart across the world!