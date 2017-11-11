Akshay Kumar is on a shopping spree! But this one's different. Everyone knows that Akshay Kumar has a 'land fetish', and this one's related to that!

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, Akshay Kumar has added a few flats to his collection of apartments.

Just 10 days ago, the actor purchased four sprawling flats in a luxury 38-storey tower being built in Andheri (West), Mumbai. The report further says: "According to sources at the Bandra registration office, Kumar registered the four flats he bought on the 21st floor of Transcon Triumph, located next to Oberoi Springs off New Link Road, Andheri (West) in November. The flats, measuring 2,200 sq ft each and registered in the name of Akshay Kumar Bhatia, cost Rs 4.5 crore each."

Akshay Kumar who lives in a sea-facing duplex apartment in Juhu also owns a flat in Lokhandwala and a duplex in Bandra, and bought a Portuguese-style villa at Casa de Sol in Goa's Anjuna a few years ago. The actor also has properties in Canada, Dubai and Mauritius.

What amenities does Akshay Kumar's flat come with? Well, the 38-storey Transcon Triumph luxury project, being developed by Transcon Developers, has flats in the Rs 3.5 crore to Rs 10 crore range, with amenities like a jogging track, swimming pool, infinity deck, barbeque corner, fitness centre, children's arena and a multipurpose court.

When Mumbai Mirror tried to contact a spokesperson of Transcon Developers and Akshay Kumar, they were not available for comment.

Akshay Kumar was recently in news for Mallika Dua controversy.

On the professional front, Akshay Kumar's film Padman and 2.0 will release in January 2018. Reema Kagti's film Gold will also release next year.