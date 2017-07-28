Millions of grateful Indians have now been joined by a Pakistani woman who tweeted, "Lots and Lots of Love and respect from here. Wish you were our prime minister. this country would have changed,"

Hijaab Asif, on microblogging site Twitter, said she wished Sushma Swaraj was the Prime Minister of Pakistan. Ms. Asif had sought intervention from Ms. Swaraj on behalf of a Pakistani national who wanted to have medical treatment in India.

The External Affairs Minister stepped in and soon after, the Indian High Commission in Islamabad managed to contact the person who had sought help.

Check out the video.