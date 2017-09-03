Westeros winter may excite you but these chilling cities certainly won't. They aren't just cold, they are simply brutal. Frosty winds and freezing temperatures make these places the coldest regions in the world.

Here are 7 coldest places on earth that will test your will to survive:

Yakutsk, Sakha Republic, Russia

The capital of Sakha Republic in Russia, Yakutsk witnesses harsh winters. The place is located a few hundred kilometres from Arctic Circle and the temperature of the place in winter hovers around minus 38 to minus 41 degrees Celsius.

Yellowknife, Northwest Territories, Canada

Around 514 kilometres away from the Arctic Circle is the capital of Canada's Northwest Territories, Yellowknife. The subarctic winters are harsh and temperature can dip to minus 32 degrees Celsius in January. Home to over 20,000 people, Yellowknife is known as the 'coldest Canadian city' and the lowest temperature ever recorded stands at minus 51 degrees Celsius in 1947 in the month of February.

Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia

In the capital city of Mongolia- Ulaanbaatar- the harsh winter and air pollution take a toll on the health of the 1.3 million residents of the city. The temperature in winter is around minus 36 to minus 40 degrees Celsius.

Oymyakon, Russia

A few kilometres away from the Arctic Circle is the Oymyakon village in Siberian Russia. Verkhoyansk in Oymyakon is considered to be one of the coldest places in the world. The average temperature drops down to minus 50 degrees Celsius in January and the lowest temperature ever recorded in the region was minus 67.7 degrees Celsius.

Snag, Canada

The temperature near Alaska Highway in Yukon, Canada goes down to its lowest in January. The lowest temperature ever recorded in North America was in 1947 -- minus 63 degrees Celsius.

Harbin, China

China's Harbin is known as the 'ice city' due to the acute winter climate. The winter temperatures hover around minus 22 to minus 24 degrees Celcius. The lowest temperature ever recorded was as extreme as minus 44 degrees Celsius.

Vostok, Antarctica

The driest and the most inhospitable place in the entire world is Vostok located 1,000 kilometers from the South Pole. The temperatures here dip to minus 129 degrees Celsius. The region is the workplace of a number of scientists. It is the world's most isolated research station. The region receives no sunshine from May to August.