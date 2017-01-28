If you are a Microsoft Windows Phone user, then the latest development is relevant to you as it concerns the roll-out of the much-expected Windows 10 Anniversary update that is slated to happen this year. At this juncture, it is worth noting that Microsoft is highly rumoured to release the next-gen Surface Phone sometime in 2017.

Now, if you own the Acer Liquid Jade Primo handset that runs Windows 10 Mobile straight out of the box, then it is unlikely that your phone would receive Windows 10 Anniversary update. This rumour has resulted from a new report.

The primary reason, which has surfaced (for the above reported development) from the new report, is the fact that Windows 10 Mobile Anniversary Update reportedly causes stability issues within the current OS of the Liquid Jade Primo.

However, as there are no official updates from either Acer or Microsoft, an overturn of rumours cannot be ruled out at this juncture. If you are a owner of the Acer Liquid Jade Primo, then register for the Windows Insider program even if in case you do not receive the Anniversary update; it does not hurt to register for the Insider initiative as you might never know if folks at Acer manage to solve the apparent stability issues and actually rollout the Anniversary update after all.

For the uninitiated, Acer Liquid Jade Primo features the below key technical specifications:

5.5-inch AMOLED display having resolutions of 1080 x 1920; with pixel density of 401 ppi

Microsoft Windows 10 operating platform; straight out of the box

Qualcomm Snapdragon 808 SoC

21 MP rear camera

8 MP front snapper

3 GB RAM

32 GB internal storage

MicroSD card slot for expansion of internal storage up to 256 GB

LTE, HSPA, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi and USB Type-C connectivity

2870 mAh fixed Lithium-Polymer battery.

