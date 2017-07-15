No matter what happens, a Williams will always be in the Wimbledon final. With Serena missing as she gets ready to give birth to her first baby, Venus took over the Williams family torch, easing her way into another Wimbledon final, where she will meet a player her younger sister has already beaten at this stage – Garbine Muguruza.

Venus was outstanding in her win over home favourite Johanna Konta in the semifinals, overcoming her opponent and a partisan crowd to book her place for the big one on Saturday.

Having already won five Wimbledon titles in her career so far, getting to a finale at the All England Club isn't alien to the 37-year-old, even if the last time she made it to this grand stage was way back in 2009, when she lost to her sister Serena.

However, Venus has found a way to turn back time in 2017, playing some wonderful tennis, which also saw her reach the final of the Australian Open, where she, again, was stopped right at the end by Serena.

The No.10 seed will start this Wimbledon 2017 women's singles final as the favourite, and having lost more Grand Slam finals than she has won in her career, it will be interesting to see how she copes with the pressure.

"We have played a number of matches," Venus said of facing Muguruza. "I don't know how many. But we definitely have played.

"I've never played her on grass, so that becomes definitely a different factor. I'll have to see what's working. I'll want to try to continue to play like I have in all these matches that I've played so far.

"I haven't really seen her matches, honestly. Even this last one before I didn't see. I'm not sure exactly what she's doing. I'll have to see what happens in the final."

What will help Venus is the fact that she can just pick up the phone, call her sister and ask her how to beat Muguruza. Serena beat the Spaniard 6-4, 6-4 in the 2015 Wimbledon final.

"Serena did play her in a final. I don't know when that happened. I definitely will ask her (for help)," Venus added. "I'm sure she's going to give me hopefully some things that will make a difference for me in the match."

Muguruza has silently entered her second final in three years. While she has not had the greatest of seasons so far, the 23-year-old has found her mojo at SW19, and she will definitely want to make the most of her second shot at a Wimbledon title.

"For me it's incredible to be here in another final, because it means a lot," the No.14 seed said. "It's a Grand Slam that I lost two years ago, so I really look forward to this one to try to change that."

When and where to watch live

Venus Williams vs Garbine Muguruza is scheduled for a 2pm BST, 3pm CET, 6.30pm IST, 9am ET, 11pm AEDT start. Live Streaming and TV information is below.

India: TV: Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1HD. Live Streaming: Hotstar.

USA: TV: ESPN. Live streaming: Watch ESPN.

SpainTV: Movistar+.

UK: TV: BBC One. Live Streaming: BBC iPlayer.

Australia: TV: Fox Sports. Live Streaming: Foxtel.

Canada: TV: TSN, CTV. Live Streaming: TSN TV.

Middle East and France: TV: Bein Sports. Live Streaming: Bein Sports Connect.

Asia: TV: Fox Sports Asia. Live Streaming: Fox Sports Play Asia.