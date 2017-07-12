Roger Federer suffered heartbreak last year, when he went down to Milos Raonic in the semifinals of Wimbledon, with his quest for an unprecedented eighth title falling marginally short. After taking time off following that loss, Federer has returned rejuvenated and looking like a 25-year-old, but just how much he has improved from 2016 will be put to the test when he runs into Raonic again, this time in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon 2017.

In a marathon battle, Raonic came out on top last year, beating the seven-time champion 6-3, 6-7, 4-6, 7-5, 6-3. Having just come off a long five-set victory over Alexander Zverev in the last 16 on Monday, though, Raonic won't be too keen on going the distance again.

Getting at Federer as quickly as he can will be the plan.

"I think it's just really about taking it one step at a time," Raonic said on facing Federer right after his come-from-behind win over the talented Zverev. "Roger's been the best player I think this year, hands down, when he's been on court.

"But it's not about six months or whatnot, it comes down to Wednesday, one day. So I just got to try to find a way to try to be better on that day."

Federer is the better player on most days, particularly when the court is green. Having waltzed through the first four matches without dropping a set, nobody would want to bet against the great man making it eight Wimbledon titles.

With a Grand Slam already in the bag in 2017, when he beat Rafael Nadal to clinch the Australian Open title, Federer looks determined to make this Wimbledon his to remember.

"I feel like I'm rested enough," Federer said. "I've had not the most toughest matches. I can look at this quarterfinal in a totally relaxed fashion.

"Physically I'm not fighting anything like last year with my knee. I'm ready to go this afternoon if I have to, which is great, but I don't have to. I think that's a great bonus.

"Then again, the best players are left in the draw. It's going to be a tough one. I'm aware of that. That's why I can't think too far ahead. I think it's going to be a tough finish to this tournament."

Where to watch live

Federer vs Raonic is the second match on Centre Court, with the first one beginning at 1pm BST, 2pm CET, 5.30pm IST, 8am ET. Live Streaming and TV information is below.

India: TV: Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2HD. Live Streaming: Hotstar.

UK: TV: BBC One. Live Streaming: BBC iPlayer.

Switzerland: TV: SRG.

Canada: TV: TSN, CTV. Live Streaming: TSN TV.

USA: TV: ESPN. Live streaming: Watch ESPN.

Asia: TV: Fox Sports Asia. Live Streaming: Fox Sports Play Asia.

Australia: TV: Fox Sports. Live Streaming: Foxtel.

France and Middle East: TV: Bein Sports. Live Streaming: Bein Sports Connect.