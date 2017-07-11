Maria Sharapova is not even taking part in the Wimbledon 2017. She was determined to play in the qualifying rounds itself after being denied a wildcard to the tennis grand slam, but an injury saw all her hopes dashed.

Now, visitors to the Wimbledon has been pleasantly surprised to see a saucy and controversial street art called 'Tennis Girl', made by Fussy Human. This is inspired from one of the most iconic pictures of the 20th century, made in 1977.

The poster depicts a female tennis player injecting a syringe in one of her butt-cheeks. Clearly, the drug menace in the sport has been addressed in the image.

Sharapova, as we all know, has been over the news for more than a year for her drug intake. The Russian glam-girl had revealed testing positive for meldonium back in the Australian Open last year. Since the revelation, the 30-year-old was barred from participating from official tennis competitions for as many as 15 months.

The timing and re-emergence of the picture leaves no doubt that it is somewhere related with Sharapova and is possibly trying to send out a message to the youngsters.

As per British publication The Sun, the picture of the 'Tennis Girl' appeared on Sunday July 9 evening on the short walk between Southfields tube station to the All England Club -- where the Wimbledon is being hosted.