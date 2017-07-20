It was a perfect ending for Wimbledon after the King of Grass Roger Federer was crowned champion for the eighth time on Sunday. But the excitement came crashing down on Wednesday, with three Wimbledon matches coming under the scanner over match-fixing allegations.

The Tennis Integrity Unit (TIU), an anti-corruption agency, has said three matches at Wimbledon 2017 have triggered possible alerts over match-fixing due to some unusual betting patterns.

Two of those are said to be from the qualifying rounds of Wimbledon while one is from the main draw. There are talks about a match being fixed at the French Open as well.

The TIU will now look into the matches in question. TIU match alert policy says an alert is not always an evidence of match fixing.

"Every alert is assessed and followed up as an indicator that something inappropriate may have happened. It is important to appreciate that an alert on its own is not evidence of match-fixing. There are many reasons other than corrupt activity that can explain unusual betting patterns, such as incorrect odds-setting; well-informed betting; player fitness, fatigue and form; playing conditions and personal circumstances," according to their official website.

The TIU keep track of betting patterns to look out for unusual activities, but Grand Slams are rarely involved. The Tennis Integrity Unit gets alerts mostly in connection with low-level competitions.