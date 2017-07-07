Rafael Nadal knows the problems that Wimbledon poses in the first week. Every single player that steps onto the grass courts, especially against the big names, is looking to make a name for himself.

Karen Khachanov will be the one looking to pick up the biggest scalp of his career so far, when he plays Nadal in the third round at Wimbledon 2017 on Friday.

Nadal, who has had too many early exits over the past few years at the All England Club, has negotiated the first two rounds pretty well, with no signs of nervousness or injury surfacing.

That is the key – injuries. If Nadal is fully fit, if those knees hold, he should be fine and as well as Khachanov might play, the No.30 seed will struggle to stay with the No.4 seed.

After a straight set win over Australian John Millman in the first round, Nadal followed that up with an equally impressive performance against the dangerous Donald Young. In just a little over two hours, Nadal saw off the challenge of the American 6-4, 6-2, 7-5, a win that would have given the two-time champion a lot of confidence.

"I think it was a good match again," Nadal said. "Almost all the time more or less under control. It's true that I had the inconvenience with losing the serve, while serving for the match. That's the only moment.

"For the rest of the things, I think I played a solid match. Serving well. It's true that in the third I served a little bit worse. But in general terms, I am happy. I played well."

Nadal, though, is aware form and performance, particularly on grass, can change in the blink of an eye.

"Grass is a different surface," Nadal added. "Things change quick. I think I am doing the right things. I feel myself playing well.

"Now I have tough opponent in front of me like Khachanov. Going to be a tough match for me. I hope to be ready to keep playing well.

"I don't know how deep I can go on the draw or not, but I really don't think about that now. The only thing is I won another match here in Wimbledon. That means a lot to me."

When and where to watch live

Nadal vs Khachanov is the second match on Centre Court, with the first one scheduled for a 1pm BST, 5.30pm IST, 2pm CET, 8am ET start. Live Streaming and TV infromation for the match and the rest of the Wimbledon action on Day 5 is below.