Samsung may be one of the most popular mobile phone brands in the world, but it is not prompt in rolling out software updates to its devices. The fact that several of its popular handsets are still waiting for Android Nougat is proof enough.

The South Korean technology giant hasn't revealed the devices that will get the Android 8.0 Oreo update, but over a dozen of them — including the just-unveiled Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy S8, and Galaxy A, J and C series — are expected to taste it while scores of others, including the Galaxy Note 5, may miss it.

Samsung is very unlikely to announce its devices eligible for the Android 8.0 Oreo update but several reports have come up with a list of phones that may get it. It holds water as Android has the tradition of providing software updates only for two years.

According to reports, over a dozen Samsung devices may get the Android 8.0 Oreo update. They include the Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy Note FE, Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8 Plus, Galaxy S7, Galaxy S7 Active, Galaxy S7 Edge, Galaxy S6, Galaxy S6 edge, Galaxy S6 edge+, Galaxy A7 (2017), Galaxy A5 (2017), Galaxy A9, Galaxy A9 Pro (2016), Galaxy A8 (2016), Galaxy A7 (2016), Galaxy C7, Galaxy C7 Pro, Galaxy C5 and the Galaxy C9 Pro.

Other popular Samsung devices like the Galaxy A9 Pro, Galaxy A8 (2016), Galaxy J7 (2016), Galaxy J5 (2016), Galaxy J3 (2017), Galaxy Tab S2 VE (2016 models) and the Galaxy Tab A (2016 models) are also likely to get the Android 8.0 Oreo update, though there is no certainty on it.

However, the firmware update isn't expected to come to the Galaxy S5, Galaxy Note 5, Galaxy Note 4, Galaxy Alpha, Galaxy A3 (2015), Galaxy A5 (2015), Galaxy A7 (2015), Galaxy A8 (2015), Galaxy A3 (2016), Galaxy A5 (2016), Galaxy A7 (2016), Galaxy A8 (2016), and the Galaxy On-series Series (including all smartphones).

The Android 8.0 Oreo update has been rolled out Google devices Pixel, Pixel XL and Pixel C, and the next in line to get it are the Nexus 6P, Nexus 5X, and the Nexus Player before it goes to handsets by other OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers).

The new firmware comes with several features, like New Notifications, Support for Picture-in-Picture Mode, Improvements in connectivity, New Emojis, Improved WebView API, Multiple Display Support, New keyboard features, security and feature enhancements, and Improved Doze Mode.