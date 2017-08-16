Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 is selling like hot cakes in India, but in what could affect its prospect in the country, a user of the device has claimed that the phone exploded in his pocket and caused burns on his thigh.

The Chinese technology giant has claimed that it has sold five million units of its popular smartphone Redmi Note 4 in India and its next sale is scheduled to start at 12 noon on August 16. The handsets will now come running Android Nougat operating system.

A user of Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 named Bhavana Suryakiran from Ravulapalem in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh sustained an injury on his thigh after his handset exploded in his pocket on Sunday, according to Telugu website Sakshi. The device allegedly caught fire while he was on his way to his shop on a bike.

The report said that locals rescued him by putting off the fire with water. Suryakiran said he bought the device 20 days ago from India's popular online retailer Flipkart. He is planning to sue the company for selling a defective phone and seek compensation for the injuries.

A report by Techook has reported that Xiaomi has confirmed the incident.

"We take such matters seriously as customer safety is of utmost importance for Xiaomi. All of our devices go through stringent quality tests. We have been able to establish contact with the customer and are in the process of procuring the damaged product to investigate the case carefully," Xiaomi spokesperson told Techook.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 is priced at Rs 9,999 for the 2GB RAM + 32GB ROM model (currently not available in India), Rs 10,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant, and Rs 12,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model. It comes with expandable storage option up to 128GB via microSD card.

The device has a 5.5-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen screen with 1,080x1,920 pixels (401 ppi pixel density), a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, an Android Marshmallow operating system, and a 4,100mAh battery. It also has a 13MP main camera with BSI CMOS sensor, f/2.0 aperture, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus), dual-tone LED flash and 1.12µm pixel size, and a 5MP front snapper with f/2.0 aperture and 85-degree wide angle view of field.