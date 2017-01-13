The first full moon of the year, known as the Wolf Moon, appeared on January 12 and Venus shone brightest in eight years on the day. Interestingly, it was a day before the first Friday the 13th of the year. The sequence of events has sparked off rumours that the world could end this weekend.

Conspiracy theorists are of the opinion that apocalypse is near. Some even quoted the Bible's Luke 21:25 that reads: "And there shall be signs in the sun, and in the moon, and in the stars; and upon the earth distress of nations, with perplexity; the sea and the waves roaring."

"Please we need to be ready at all times because we are practically close to the end of days," wrote a doomsday believer on Facebook, according to Express.

"Jesus is going to crack the sky and take His children home soon and very soon. The world is looking for a savior in all the wrong places. So much division and hatred, and wars of every kind. Not just wars between countries, but wars in the home, wars with the government, wars between generations, wars in the marriage, wars in the streets, war everywhere you see," added another.

However, a full moon is witnessed every month and Venus appears brighter than other days once in eight years. And there are at least two or three "Friday the 13th" in a year, so there is a high chance of coincidence of these events. Some still fear apocalypse when such events coincide but the world will not end this weekend like numerous false doomsday predictions in the past.

It may be mentioned that apocalypse has been predicted on several occasions in the past but one event that strikes some similarity with the "Wolf Moon-Venus- Friday the 13th" is the celestial event that happened in 2015 called the tetrad where four consecutive blood moons happened at approximately six-month interval.

Some conspiracy therorists predicted that the world would end during the tetrad. They argued that the first blood moon of the event coincided with the Jewish holy days Passover, the second fell on the Feast of the Tabernacle, third fell on the Passover, and the final blood moon marked the Feast of the Tabernacle. However, the apocalypse prediction turned out to be just another false alarm.

(Source: Express)