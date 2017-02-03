Shah Rukh Khan is all set to play a dwarf in Aanad L Rai's upcoming movie. Latest rumours suggest that Sonam Kapoor may play the female lead in the film.

Confirmed: Shah Rukh Khan to feature in Salman Khan's Tubelight

Sonam had earlier worked with Salman Khan in Prem Ratan Dhan Payo and the actress is apparently keen to share screen space with SRK.

Sonam took to Twitter a few days back to praise Shah Rukh's latest release Raees. In response to SRK's tweet, she then said, like the superstar, she also doesn't get much sleep and the duo should catch up soon.

The Twitter chatter between King Khan and the Neerja actress further sparked the rumours of she being paired with Shah Rukh in Aanand L Rai's next. Also, the fact that the director is very fond of Sonam and the two have not collaborated since Raanjhana also fuels suspicion.

However, there has not been any official word on the female lead yet

This will be the first time Shah Rukh and Sonam will be seen together in a movie. Sonam was last seen in the Neerja. Her performance in the biopic drew accolades and the movie turned out to be a box office hit as well.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh's Raees is enjoying a good run at the box office. The film had received positive reviews from critics and had crossed Rs 100 crore at the Indian box office in its first week.