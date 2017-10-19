Aamir Khan production's Secret Superstar (releasing on Thursday, October 19) stars Zaira Wasim, who was last seen in blockbuster Dangal. The two-film-old actress has been garnering overwhelming response from Bollywood critics and celebs over her latest release. Zaira, the National award winning actress who portrayed the role of a wrestler in her first film, is seen essaying the role of an aspiring singer in Secret Superstar.

Given that Aamir believes in getting into the skin of the character, Zaira had to learn to play a guitar for an entire year to look as convincing and real as a professional guitarist.

"We were clear from beginning that we won't cheat in the film. Insia, the character of Zaira is a singer and had to play the character correctly. I am so impressed with her performance. As an actor, whenever we play a musical instrument, we often try to play it accurately. She (Zaira) has gone a step further and has spent a lot of time with Meghna Mishra (singer) because she wanted to understand how to sing. They used to also rehearse together," Aamir had told Indian Express.

Zaira, who played the role of young Geeta Phogat in her debut film Dangal, had also learnt wrestling for several months. Her dedication and flawless acting prowess earned her National Award for Best Supporting Actress.

Although the 16-year-old is a brilliant actor, the fact that she has been under the guidance of Aamir in both the films can't be denied altogether. Aamir has had an integral role in building Zaira's career. It was the superstar's belief and supervision that helped her get into the skin of the characters she portrayed in Dangal and Secret Superstar.

This makes us wonder if in future, she will manage to carry her films on her shoulder without the support of Aamir. Will the 16-year-old come out of Aamir's shadow and make a mark for herself in Bollywood? Tell us your thoughts in the comment section below.