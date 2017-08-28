There has been a lot of buzz around the female lead in Salman Khan's Race 3. After names of Jacqueline Fernandez and Deepika Padukone did the rounds, latest reports suggest Daisy Shah could be the superstar's heroine in the action thriller.

Daisy, who had featured alongside Salman in Jai Ho, said the makers of Race 3 had approached her earlier for the movie. "When Jai Ho had released Ramesh Taurani (producer) did speak to me about the film but after that there was no talk. The talks happened in 2014 and the makers were working on the script, director was not locked," Mid-Day quoted the actress as saying.

Although Daisy did not confirm if she has been finalised for the female lead role in Race 3, the actress certainly hinted that she might be seen alongside Salman again.

"I have not signed the film on dotted line but we did have verbal communication. Let's not comment on whether I am doing the film or not as it is unethical on my part to talk about it. Producers will make the announcement," she said.

Some days back, it was reported that Jacqueline is trying her best to bag the role in Race 3, but Salman is not very eager to get her on board. The superstar reportedly would consider casting Jacqueline in the film only if her latest release A Gentleman would become a box office hit.

It was also reported that if Jacqueline would not be offered the role, Deepika has a chance to bag it. However, it now looks like, Daisy too is one of the contenders to romance Salman in Race 3. It may be recalled it was Salman who launched Daisy in Bollywood with Jai Ho.

Later, Daisy had featured in Hate Story 3, but her role was in a supporting capacity. If casted, Race 3 will give Daisy a shot at reviving her Bollywood career.