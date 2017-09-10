Malaika Arora Khan has been away from the big screen for quite some time now. However, the diva is now reportedly willing to make a comeback.

Malaika, who is best-known for her sizzling item songs like Munni Badnaam Hui and Anarkali Disco Chali, was reportedly approached for the song Trippy Trippy in Bhoomi. However, she refused the offer for some reason, and Sunny Leone was subsequently roped in for the song.

Admitting that she has been out of action for a long time, Malaika in an interview expressed her wish to make a good comeback. "It has indeed been a long time since I did a good song. But hopefully something is coming up," the Asian Age quoted her as saying.

Munni Badnaam Hui — the item song from Salman Khan's Dabangg — was a big hit.

The track is considered one of the most popular item songs in Bollywood.

Salman will next be seen in much awaited flick Tiger Zinda Hai, one of the most-awaited movies of 2017.

The question that now arises is: Will Salman offer a helping hand to Malaika and cast her for any song in the movie? Only time will tell.

It is to be noted that Malaika is no more associated with the Khan family: She and Salman's brother Arbaaz Khan are divorced.

Meanwhile, Sunny Leone apparently is taking over the world of item songs. The sizzling diva has reportedly taken a break from movies, and has been doing a host of just item numbers.

After Laila Main Laila from Raees, she has featured in songs like Piya More from Baadshaho and then Trippy Trippy from Bhoomi.