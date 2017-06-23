Liverpool just broke their transfer record to land one of the most exciting talents in world football as they signed Egypt international Mohamed Salah for £36 million. The speedster signed a five-year deal and is set to earn around £90,000 a week and will wear the No.11 shirt previously worn by Roberto Firmino.

With Salah set to take Firmino's shirt number, the Brazilian is set to wear the No.9 jersey next season and while he will definitely play an important role in Liverpool's attack next season, there is some cause for concern, too.

There is no doubt that Firmino is a class player and has established himself as a top attacking threat in the Premier League in his two years here. The Brazilian could be set to play as a striker yet again next season and having done so last season, too, he should have no problem adjusting but will the curse of the Liverpool No.9 shirt affect him, too?

Since Liverpool sold Fernando Torres to Chelsea, they have never been able to find a suitable replacement for him. All the strikers bought after the sale of Torres have proven to be a big flop and all of them were given the No.9 shirt. The likes of Andy Carroll, Iago Aspas, Rickie Lambert and Christian Benteke, all failed to live up to the iconic No.9 Liverpool shirt.

Before Torres completed his big money to Chelsea, the Spaniard registered 81 goals from 142 appearances in all competitions and all the strikers signed after him, managed to score just 25 goals from 151 appearances.

Liverpool legends Ian Rush and Robbie Fowler made the No.9 an iconic one around Anfield and for the last six years, Liverpool has been desperately trying to break that curse and Firmino could be the one to do so. The Brazilian will most likely lead the Liverpool attack next season unless they sign a top class striker and if last season is anything to go by, then he will most certainly break the curse.

Firmino is not an out and out striker and prefers to play as an attacking midfielder or a second striker but as Liverpool were short on strikers last season, he stepped up and delivered. He scored a total of 12 goals and assisted 11 last season.

Overall the Brazilian has already proven to be more lethal in front of goal as compared to Carroll, Aspas, Lambert, and Benteke as he scored 23 goals from 90 games. For his first season as a striker, Firmino did really well but he will have to add more goals to his game next season and with Salah and Sadio Mane on either side, that should not be a problem for him.