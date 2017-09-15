Conspiracy theorists keep coming up with doomsday predictions at regular intervals and it appears like it will never end. Now, it has been widely circulated on internet and social media that a mysterious planet called Nibiru aka Planet X will hit the earth this month and destroy it. This report has spread far and wide.

Surprisingly, a source has said that it was announced in a church from a small town in India that a mysterious object would strike the earth and destroy it on September 23 and sought the church members to pray for the safety of the earth.

It could be just a case of misinformation or even utter ignorance but it is obvious that the "end of the world" rumours have reached far, to the extent of causing panic among the public.

Doomsday report started after conspiracy theorists claimed that Planet X or Nibiru could disturb the normal movement of the earth when it moves towards the South Pole, thus causing severe earthquakes and storms. American businessman Robert Vicino has gone to the extent of claiming that the mysterious planet would hit the earth.

Interestingly, Christian researcher David Meade has claimed by citing the Bible that the mysterious planet would be seen between September 20 and 23 before destroying life. He pointed to Revelation 12:1-2 which says: "A great sign appeared in heaven: a woman clothed with the sun, with the moon under her feet and a crown of twelve stars on her head. She was pregnant and crying out in the pain and agony of giving birth."

Conspiracy theorists have claimed that the "woman" mentioned in the Bible is Virgo, and that the sun, moon and Jupiter will be in Virgo on September 23. This coincidence happens every 12 years, still some want to believe that it is different this time because of another planetary alignment which will cause disaster as said in the scripture.

What NASA has to say on repost of a possible apocalypse?

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has rubbished claims by conspiracy theorists that Nibiru aka Planet X would collide with the earth on September 23 and destroy it. The space agency has clarified that "Nibiru and other stories about wayward planets are an internet hoax. Obviously, it does not exist." It also said that there is no threat of any major celestial object hitting the earth in the next several hundreds of years.