Power Star Pawan Kalyan might not attend the birthday of his daughter Aadhya, who turns 8 today (March 23). But his fans have wished her and shared her cute photos on social media.

Pawan Kalyan has been married thrice. He is currently living with his third wife Anna Lezhneva since 2013. The power star has a son Akira and a daughter Aadhya with second wife Renu Desai and both the children are staying with her in Pune. Although he has divorced her, he makes sure that he attends their birthdays and often finds time to spend with them. He is said to share a special bond with Aadhya.

Every year, Renu Desai hosts a private birthday party for Aadhya. The actor-turned-politician made sure to go for shopping with her and spend quality time with Aadhya in Pune. Renu Desai used to share photos of the party with Pawan Kalyan in a couple of pictures. However, this year there's been no buzz about the birthday party, which has fueled the speculations that the divorced couple are not celebrating it this year.

Pawan Kalyan, who launched his Jana Sena party, is busy touring Andhra Pradesh to create awareness about the ideology of his party. He is said to be busy and may not be able to attend the party. On the other hand, Renu Desai is said to be busy with her commitments. Hence, they could have skipped her birthday.

However, Pawan Kalyan's fans did not forget to the birthday of his daughter Aadhya. Several of them took to Twitter and Facebook to wish her on her birthday. They also shared some photos of little princess.

Rajkumar‏ @Rajkumar104549

Happy Birthday Chitti Tali #Aadhya (little Mega Princess)...... Keep celebrate more Birthdays ..... God Bless U !!!!!!!

Ramprasad‏ @itsRamprasadB

Many many more happy returns of the day.!! చిట్టి తల్లి, Cute Little Princess #Aadhya #HBDAadhya #HappyBirthdayAadhya #HBDLittlePrincessAADYA

Mouli‏ @saimouli67

@PawanKalyan #Aadhya Many more happy returns of the day Chitti thalli Aadhya