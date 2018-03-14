OnePlus 6 is still a few months away from seeing the light of day, but several of its details — including key specifications and design — have been leaked over the past few weeks. It has now emerged that the "flagship killer" might come with Gigabit LTE connectivity, which will make it the fastest handset from the Chinese smartphone company so far.

OnePlus is tight-lipped on its upcoming OnePlus 6 but reports have suggested that it might be released either in May or June this year.

Now, XDA Developers has reported citing a source that OnePlus 6 will support Gigabit LTE connectivity (Cat 16). The feature will ensure the owners of the handset enjoy data throughput of up to 1,000 Mbps (1 Gbps), provided there is 4G availability.

The improvement from 600 Mbps (Cat 12) LTE connectivity in OnePlus 5T to 1,000 Mbps (Cat 16) in OnePlus 6 is huge.

It was reported earlier that the upcoming OnePlus 6 would be similar to Apple's 2017 flagship Apple iPhone X in terms of design and looks. Pictures of the purported handset leaked on Weibo have suggested it will be bezel-free in design with a 19:9 aspect ratio.

The device was also seen running OxygenOS 5.1 based on the Android 8.1 Oreo operating system, and packing 6GB RAM and 64GB storage

It is also reported that the OnePlus 5T successor will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor, house an Adreno 630 GPU, mount a dual-camera setup in the rear and come with the wireless-charging feature.