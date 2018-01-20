Nokia stole the imaginations of photography enthusiasts and smartphone lovers alike way back in 2012 by releasing the Nokia 808 PureView boasting a 41MP main camera with 38 MP eff., f/2.4 aperture, 1/1.2", Carl Zeiss optics, autofocus and Xenon flash. The company has since changed hands with Finnish firm HMD Global taking over but the mother company's prowess in mobile phone camera appears to remain an inspiration as a new flagship is said to be in the making with a penta-lens or 5 lens.

A reliable source from Foxconn has claimed that HMD global is working on a flagship that will boast of a camera with five lens on the back, according to a report by VTech website (in Chinese). The source added that the Finnish company failed to start mass production of the upcoming device due to some issues but could see the light of day in the second half of this year if all goes well.

The report went on to say that Foxconn is working on two full-screen devices, out of which one is believed to be the Nokia 8 second generation while the other still remains a mystery.

However, it may be mentioned that HMD global's purported Nokia 9 is said to be in the making and has been in news for quite a while now. Reports have claimed that it would be announced at the upcoming Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, indicating that the mystery device with five lens camera could be a different one.

The Nokia 9 could be released in the next few months as it has already being cleared by 3C certification in China and FCC (Federal Communication Commission). It is expected to have a 5.46-inch or a 5.5-inch QHD OLED edge-to-edge display with 18: 9 aspect ration and 1,440x2,560 screen resolution, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 or Snapdragon 845 processor, an Android 8.0 Orea OS, a 6GB/8GB RAM, a 64GB/128GB internal memory (with microSD card slot), a 13MP+13MP dual camera with Zeiss Optics on the rear, and a 13MP front-snapper.