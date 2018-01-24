Since its launch, Maruti Suzuki's Vitara Brezza has been a successful SUV in India. And in 22 months that it has straddled across the local terrains, the SUV has won the race in the SUV segment with hands down. By the last check in December 2017, Vitara Brezza had sold over 2 lakh units in the country. Notably, Vitara Brezza achieved its remarkable growth with just the diesel engines.

But it looks like Maruti Suzuki will soon want to add the petrol engine version of the Vitara Brezza to its line-up. Although the petrol Vitara Brezza has been long rumoured, the overwhelming demand for the current model is believed to be the reason for a rethink thus delaying the launch. Now with the automakers gearing up for the Auto Expo 2018, the launch rumours of the Vitara Brezza petrol version are also gaining traction.

A report of ThrustZone notes that the country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki could be planning to launch the new petrol avatar of the Vitara Brezza at the Auto Expo. While there has been no confirmation on its arrival at the auto show, rumours are rife that the launch could take place and the auto showcase would be the ideal platform to take off. If so, it will shortly.

Currently, the Vitara Brezza is powered by a 200 DDis 1248cc diesel engine, which is tuned to churn out 88.5bhp at 4,000rpm and 200Nm of torque at 1,750rpm mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. The boasts of the best-in-class fuel efficiency of 24.3 kmpl in diesel avatar.

In petrol avatar, the SUV is expected to get 1.5-litre petrol mill under the hood, which would churn around 100bhp of power mated to five-speed manual transmission or automatic gearbox. There have also been reports that Maruti is considering 1.0-litre BoosterJet engine to power the Vitara Brezza. The Boosterjet engine that also does duty in the Baleno RS is tuned to churn out 100bhp at 5,500rpm and 150Nm of torque at 1,700 to 4,500rpm.

Available in LDi, LDi (O), VDi, VDi (O), ZDi, ZDi+ and ZDi+ dual tone trims with six colour options, the Vitara Brezza houses features like electrically foldable ORVMs with integrated turn indicators, a reverse parking camera, smartplay infotainment system, cooled glove box, cruise control, projector headlamps and inbuilt navigation. It takes on the likes of Ford EcoSport and Tata Nexon.

When launched, the petrol-powered Vitara Brezza would be priced lower than the current model in the market. The Vitara Brezza has currently priced in the range of Rs 7.28 lakh to Rs 9.73 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).