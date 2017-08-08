The Kerala High Court has asked the Board of Control for Cricket in India to lift the ban imposed on pacer Sreesanth over the spot-fixing case of 2013. There was a sense of excitement among his fans when the news broke on Monday, and since then the Kerala speedster has expressed his desire to play for India again.

The BCCI had taken a strong stance following the 2013 spot fixing case. The Board had even rejected Sreesanth's plea to lift the ban earlier this year to play in the Scottish League. As of now, it remains to be seen if the BCCI will give him a clean chit so that he can return to the field.

However, his biggest dream, like that of any cricketer, is to play for India. Following the Kerala HC order, the pacer spoke about his eagerness to play for India in Test cricket, and if an opportunity arises, in the 2019 World Cup as well. The chances of him playing for India are next to nil.

Firstly, Sreesanth has been out of competitive cricket for a long time. In modern day cricket, fitness is of utmost importance. It will take a few months for him just to regain fitness.

Fitness is not the only factor. The fast bowler is now 34 years old, a number that doesn't favour his case. In fact, it is difficult for him to earn a place in Kerala's Ranji squad.

Let us assume, in a hypothetical case, that he crosses all the hurdles; but still, he may not be picked for the Indian side because the India team is looking forward to building a team for the future and roping in Sreesanth would only be a step backward.

There is no doubt about his talent. Sreesanth has 169 international wickets to his name in all three formats, He can be as lethal as any Indian bowler but there is too much competition in the fast bowling department for India.

At present, there is a wonderful pool of fast bowlers available, which includes Umesh Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami and Jaspri Bumrah among others. Youngsters like Shardul Thakur, T Natarajan and Basil Thampy are looked upon as prospects. Even a fit and raring Sreesanth will find it difficult to break into the squad.

However, if there is any hope for Sreesanth, it could be the upcoming IPL, and with a fresh auction to take place for next edition, the Kerala speedster can be picked by franchises, that too, only if his age is overlooked.