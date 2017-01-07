Queen Elizabeth II's recent health problems forced her to miss some of the annual royal holiday celebrations, giving rise to concerns regarding who will sit on the throne after the world's longest-reigning monarch steps down or dies.

In Britain, the monarch is succeeded by the first-born. After the queen's death or abdication, Prince Charles will most likely succeed her.

Last year, the queen passed down at least 25 patronage roles, some of which will now be taken up by the Duchess of Cambridge. So, is there a chance that Middleton will ever wear the crown? Well, the 34-year-old's chances of sitting on the throne are unlikely to become a reality.

After Prince Charles taking the throne, the next in line will be his eldest son and Middleton's husband, Prince William. However, Middleton will only receive a ceremonial title of queen at such a time.

The 90-year-old monarch is currently suffering from heavy cold and hasn't been seen in public in weeks. The queen's grandchild, Prince William, and his wife Kate Middleton are preparing for several public duties in 2017.

In Britain, the spouse of the monarch is known as the royal consort. Prince William, who is third in line to become the king of England, will sit on the throne if Prince Charles chooses to abdicate.

Queen Elizabeth II took the throne in 1952 after King George VI, who did not have any sons. At the time, preferences were given to sons over daughters. But in 2011, the Act of Settlement was changed to ensure succession would not be affected by gender of the child.

Below is the list of 10 royals who are next in line to sit on the throne after Queen Elizabeth II.