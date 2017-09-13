Telugu actor Prabhas, who is basking in on the success of Baahubali 2, has agreed to attend the audio launch event of actor Sharwanand's upcoming movie Mahanubhavudu as the chief guest.

Mahanubhavudu is produced by V Vamsi Krishna Reddy and Pramod Uppalapati under the banner UV Creations. While the movie will hit the screens on September 29, the producers have planned to hold a grand audio launch function as a part of its promotion. This event is reportedly taking place in Hyderabad on Sunday and the makers are spending a hefty sum on its arrangements.

The latest we hear is that V Vamsi Krishna Reddy and Pramod Uppalapati approached Prabhas and requested him to be the chief guest at the audio launch of Mahanubhavudu. The actor, who is currently shooting for Saaho, has reportedly agreed to take some time off from his busy schedule.

In the past, Prabhas had attended the audio launch functions of UV Creations' Run Raja Run (2014) and Express Raja (2016). Interestingly, both the movies featured Sharwanand in the lead role and became big hits at the box office.

Prabhas' presence was considered as one of the factors for its success, as it got the film the much-needed attention across the globe. Now, trade experts predict that Mahanubhavudu would be even bigger hit than those films.

V Vamsi Krishna Reddy and Pramod Uppalapati made their debut as producers with Prabhas' Mirchi, which was a big success at the box office. The movie did not just give a big break to the producers, but has also been one of the big hit films in the career of the Baahubali actor.

After Mirchi hit the screens, the producers, who have maintained a very good relationship with Prabhas, have gone on to bankroll five films. They have teamed up with the actor again for multi-lingual movie Saaho, which is being made with a whopping budget Rs 150 crore.