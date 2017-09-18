We often visit Wikipedia to quench our thirst and also need for information if not knowledge. But sometimes, the free encyclopedia provides with such wrong information, the extent of which is even difficult to believe, that one is left wondering about those who maintain it.

Here is an example.

Kailash Vijayvargiya, the BJP leader from Madhya Pradesh and a national general secretary now, has been described by the Wikipedia as a member of the House of Representatives in the United States from Indore district!

Vijayvargiya is a legislator from Dr Ambedkar Nagar-Mhow in Indore district and a former mayor of Indore who was elevated to a central position after serving in the state government of MP for a long time. Vijayvargiya is also the central leader in charge of the state of West Bengal.

Coming back to the Wikipedia's earth-shattering description of the BJP leader, has nobody from the party noticed it so far and informed the encyclopedia operators to rectify it?

The US House of Representatives is the lower house of the Congress of that country which has 435 members in all. The magic figure to dominate the house is 218 and currently, the Republicans have an overwhelming majority with 240 members while the Democrats are in a minority with 194 members.