Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar got recognition in the industry with her first film Dum Laga Ke Haisha alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. After her first movie's success, she appeared in Toilet Ek Prem Katha opposite Akshay Kumar, and this flick also turned out to be a hit.

The recent buzz is Bhumi has developed an attitude following the success of Toilet Ek Prem Katha. A source told Mid-Day that the actress is not only throwing her weight around but also losing her temper quite often.

Has the success gone to her head? It's common in the industry: New actors manage to give good movies with big numbers, and then start thinking they have become big stars.

However, we can't tell whether something similar is happening with Bhumi. The actress should learn from co-actor Akshay Kumar. He has been in the industry for a very long time and is still known as the coolest actor of Bollywood.

After two successful movies, the actress will be seen in another interesting film titled Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. Bhumi will reunite with her first co-star Ayushmann in the flick.

Bhumi has chosen her projects quite wisely, none of them are glamorous characters.

Talking about her roles and choice of films, she told Bombay Times: "After Dum Laga Ke Haisha, I tasted blood. My sensibilities veer towards such films now. I basically do films that I, as an audience, would want to go and watch. The credit goes to writers and filmmakers who are attempting subjects which are different. An actor like me is surviving because of content-driven cinema."