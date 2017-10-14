Shahid Kapoor, who is on cloud nine post Padmavati's trailer release, posted a picture on Instagram and captioned it as: "Best feeling ever." [sic.]

Why, we wonder?

Well, it's because of baby Misha sleeping peacefully in his lap. Isn't it adorable?

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's little bundle of joy, Misha, was born on August 26 in 2016. Though people were really wishing to have a glimpse of her, she was kept away from the paparazzi for over six months.

Later, in February, the actor himself introduced little Misha by posting her picture on social media.

And eventually Mira started taking the baby girl in public and Misha was spotted in some of the most beautiful dresses with cute expressions.

"The one thing that puts a smile on my face regardless of what has happened in the day is my daughter Misha. Seeing my wife Mira and daughter after I come back makes me happy. I try to read bedtime stories to Misha. We sing nursery rhymes together," Shahid replied to a fan during a live interaction.

Talking about the trailer of Padmavati that came out recently, well, it impressed everyone. B-Town industry, fans and many are speculating that it will be the biggest blockbuster of the year.

Best feeling ever. A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Oct 13, 2017 at 11:16pm PDT

The trailer of Padmavati showed Deepika Padukone as an elegant and brave queen, Shahid Kapoor as a benevolent and courageous king and Ranveer Singh's character is the most intense one in the negative role.

Our first reaction after watching Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati trailer was – WOW. We are blown away by the grand sets, the looks, the acting talent, the costumes and everything that a period drama could possibly embed in a film.