New Zealand on Monday, September 25, announced an initial nine-member squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against India, starting October 22 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

The decision to name only nine in a possible 15-member squad came as surprise to many.

Notably, the Black Caps have not featured in any 50-over international game since their group-stage exit at the Champions Trophy.

New Zealand thus seem to have made a sensible move as they will be picking the remaining players from the New Zealand A side, which is currently on a long tour to India.

The second-string side is scheduled to play two unofficial Tests and five unofficial ODIs between September 23 and October 15.

New Zealand's nine-member squad: Martin Guptill, Tom Latham (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Trent Boult.

While their top order and the pace unit look strong, the visitors will look to include all-rounders and spin option from their 'A' side.

Meanwhile, New Zealand coach Mike Hesson explained the logic behind the cricket board's move to come up with a partial squad.

"The nine we've picked have made up the core of our ODI team for a while and all of them have experience playing in India," Hesson was quoted by New Zealand Cricket's official website as saying.

He added: "With a number of our top guys already playing in India, it's helpful to be able to select the squad in two parts. With six spots left, there's an obvious incentive for the players in New Zealand A to perform and put their best foot forward."

Big names missing

The visitors will miss all-rounders like Corey Anderson and Jimmy Neesham. While the former is recovering from a back operation, the latter has been dropped.

On the other hand, dangerous opening bowler Mitchell Mcclenaghan has made himself unavailable for international matches owing to T20 league commitments.

Possible inclusions

New Zealand are most likely to include Colin Munro, who will feature for the New Zealand A side in the unofficial ODIs, as Guptill's opening partner.

Leg-spinner Ish Sodhi is the frontrunner to join Santner in the ODI squad after his impressive five-wicket haul in New Zealand A's innings defeat to India A in the first unofficial Test that ended on Monday, September 25, in Vijayawada.

Middle-order batsman Henry Nicholls-led A side will take on the upbeat India A side in the second unofficial Test in Vijayawada from Saturday, September 30.