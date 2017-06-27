Controversies continue to hound Netflix. After 13 Reasons Why received a lot of criticism for showcasing the disturbing footage of its lead character Hannah Baker's suicide, now Lily Collins starrer To The Bone has found itself in hot water.

The new Netflix movie To The Bone is yet to be released on the streaming platform, but it has already faced backlash from critics and mental health experts.

Written and directed by Marti Noxon, the movie deals with a young girl suffering from anorexia nervosa who receives treatment from her non-traditional doctor, played by Keanu Reeves. Eventually she enters a treatment programme to help battle her eating disorder.

To The Bone, which will be streamed on Netflix US on July 14, has provoked criticism over the portrayal of its subject. Critics argue that the film risked glamourising and trivialising anorexia.

I'm beyond honored to finally share the trailer for #ToTheBone, my most personal project to date. Thank you @MartiNoxon and the entire cast and crew for trusting me every step of the of way. I can't believe it comes out in less than a month. Here's just the first taste of what I hope will be an important conversation starter among us all... A post shared by Lily Collins (@lilyjcollins) on Jun 20, 2017 at 12:46pm PDT

"It is potentially risky to two groups of people, including those who have not yet developed an eating disorder. There is always a risk of glamourising it [anorexia] and also slightly trivialising it," Dasha Nicholl, chair of the eating disorders faculty at the Royal College of Psychiatrists told The Guradian.

Although Nicholl did not want to judge the film too early, she said her message to those who will be vulnerable to this is to "consume with caution."

Another psychologist, Carolyne Keenan, told the British daily: "It is very possible that some viewers may find the material distressing and triggering, and both Netflix and viewers will need to take responsibility for what they do with that."

A leading eating disorder charity Beat declined to criticise the movie until they watched it. While supporting the initiative to raise awareness on eating disorders, they said such issues that were glamourised or trivialised by the media could trigger negative behaviour in people affected by complex mental health issues.

Meanwhile, Noxon revealed to the Guardian that all she wanted was the film "to serve as a conversation starter about an issue that is too often clouded by secrecy and misconceptions."

Watch the trailer here.

Recently, Collins, who has had to deal with eating disorders herself, opened up about preparing for the movie, saying: "There never was a 'goal' weight, but I knew that hair and makeup and wardrobe could only do so much.

"And that to pay tribute to the girl that I was when I was younger, and also to the character, I wanted to do it in a way that really went there – but was also healthy. But, yeah, there's always a fine line."

The actress also took to Instagram to share a few photos and clips from the movie to raise awareness on "important mental health illnesses that are still considered quite taboo."