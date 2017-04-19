Director SS Rajamouli has revealed 'the million dollar question' - why Kattappa killed Baahubali - is the theme of the movie, Baahubali: The Conclusion (Bahubali 2).

Baahubali: The Beginning, the first film in the franchise, ended abruptly, leaving millions wondering "Why Kattapa Killed Baahubali?". The question left a humongous impact on the audience and everyone is waiting eagerly for the sequel's release.

Baahubali 2 is scheduled to be released in the cinema halls around the world on April 28.

SS Rajamouli is busy promoting the movie.

Talking about its theme, SS Rajamouli said, "Why Kattappa killed Baahubali? We thought of it as a theme for the part 2. We thought we will use that throughout in our promotions because that was the most asked question. We also have that scene in the film where we were shooting some stills and our designer Mr Jaggan, he suddenly sent me this image one day.

"It was not scheduled and we were not releasing anything on that day but I couldn't help but just release it and I came up with the line 'The boy he raised, the man he killed'" the director explained.

Baahubali 2 is produced by Shobu Yarlagadda and Prasad Devineni under the banner Arka Media Works. The movie stars Prabhas in the titular role in addition to Rana Daggubati, Tamannaah Bhatia, Anushka Shetty and Satyaraj.