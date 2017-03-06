Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is the new yummy mummy in the tinsel town and her son Taimur Ali Khan has already won everyone's heart. The recent buzz is that Bebo wants her son to be a good dancer and the reason is quite funny.

A video posted by Bollywood Life has been doing the rounds and in that, Kareena can be heard answering a few questions. In one of them, she said: "I hope you (Taimur) are good at dancing because your father is not." Isn't it cute?

Taimur made headlines since he has opened his eyes and now, he is one of the most popular star kids in India. The two-month old was recently in news due to his nickname given by his mommy Kareena. However, the actress has now rubbished the reports.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Kareena said: "No. I want to clarify that. How can anyone think that? Why would I call my son Little John? My son's name is Taimur. It is the most beautiful name, and he is the most beautiful and gorgeous man (smiles). And, no, I don't call him Little John. Please address him as Taimur Ali Khan."

It was being reported that Kareena called Taimur 'Little John' because of the flak the baby's name received on the social media. But, now the storm has calmed down and the little guy has become everyone's favourite.

Take a look at the video, in which Bebo wants his son to be a good dancer: