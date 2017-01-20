The Nadigar Sangam aka South Indian Film Artistes Association (SIFFA) organised a one-day strike against the ban on Jallikattu. The who's who of Kollywood attended the event. The only big name missing at the event was Ilayathalapathy Vijay.

Nadigar Sangam protests Live updates: Rajinikanth, Ajith, Trisha at the pro-Jallikattu meet [Photos]

Vijay was conspicuous by his absence at the silent protest organised by the Nadigar Sangam. The actor has recently extended his support to Jallikattu in a video and said PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) should be banished from India.

In spite of extending his support, Vijay chose to opt out of the Nadigar Sangam protest sparking off rumours and confusions among fans. People wondered while the likes of Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Ajith and Suriya took part in the event, why did Ilayathalapthy give it a miss?

Well, the answer is, the actor intentionally skipped the protest organised by the actors' guild as he did not want to steal the limelight from people who have created the movement across the state.

Sources said Vijay wanted the media focus on the people who started the movement a few days ago and has no issue with the Nadigar Sangam or others supporting the protest. In short, he thinks celebrities gathering at one place will get more attention in the media than the protests carried out by ordinary citizens.

Bairavaa box office

Meanwhile, the Jallikattu movement has taken a toll on the business of Vijay's latest movie Bairavaa. Nonetheless, the collection of the movie is not bad as the gross collection has crossed Rs 80 crore-mark at the worldwide box office.

Bairavaa, which has Keerthy Suresh in the female lead, was released last week and was opened to mixed reviews.