Madhuri Dixit's iconic number Ek Do Teen has been recreated by Baaghi 2 makers, featuring Jacqueline Fernandez. But the song, unfortunately, didn't match up to people's expectations and faced a lot of backlash on social media.

Director Raja Sen wrote on Twitter: "We should praise the hideous new #EkDoTeen remix 'dance' video since it is grotesque (and blasphemous) enough to kill the Bollywood remix trend altogether." 'When will Bollywood stop ruining the classics? Are they short of new lyrics? Well, no but yes short of great minds!' trolled some users.

The song that was originally featured in Tezaab has now been rehashed as a 'sex act', said director N Chandra. Meanwhile, it only pushes us to ponder that why Madhuri Dixit has not reacted to the song till now? Because when Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt recreated her song Tamma Tamma for Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya, Madhuri Dixit was excited and even promoted their song on her social media accounts.

There could be probable reasons:

The makers of Baaghi 2 probably didn't approach Madhuri Dixit before filming the song and therefore the actress doesn't want to react. Maybe Madhuri Dixit is busy with her Marathi production and doesn't have time to read this news. Tezaab director N Chandra has already reacted to this controversy and Saroj Khan too clamped up. Madhuri Dixit is one of those celebrities who has never entered/spoken anything controversial. So, probably she wants to continue with that. Or probably she just doesn't want to react considering the fact that she shares a good bond with Tiger Shroff's father Jackie, and therefore want to interfere.

Tiger also reacted to the backlash and said: "I thought that was expected though. When you touch a remake, you are bound to get mixed reactions. Over here the only idea behind Ek Do Teen was to pay tribute to the legend like Madhuri ma'am. Nobody can match up to her. Let's put that out there and make it clear. That being said, I think Jacqueline worked very hard and did a good job on her part. Ganesh Acharya did a great job choreographing. He was a dancer in the original song with Madhuri ma'am. So that being said, in no way we were trying to blow our trumpet. That's not the idea. The idea is to pay homage to Madhuri ma'am and relive the tune of Ek Do Teen."

Well, whatever the case be, the song has still crossed 20 million views on YouTube.