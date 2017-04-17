Rajinikanth, at a recent event, has advised the distributors to exercise due diligence before buying films' rights. His comments has come in the wake of some distributors raising a hue and cry over the losses the lot incurred after acquiring rights of big budget films.

Rajini's statement should be seen in the light of a few distributors demanding compensation from the superstar in the past after his films tanked at the box office. Apart from Rajini, Ilayathalapathy Vijay was also targeted earlier over the poor performance of his movies.

Now, veteran producer-distributor P Kannappan has questioned the practise of demanding compensation from stars after acquiring the rights without studying the market.

Speaking to IndiaGlitz, P Kannappan has said the distributors have made a habit of targeting Rajinikanth and Vijay.

"Kamal Haasan is the only exception in this issue. Because he has almost stopped doing films for other producers. Either profit or loss that goes to him only. But all other actors get away before three months of release after getting their full salary. No one asks any compensation from other actors," the website quoted him as saying.

He said the distributors should demand compensation from other actors as well.

Rajinikanth has compensated distributors following the poor performances of his movies. Baba and Lingaa are a case in point. When it comes to Vijay, the Tamil Nadu Theatre Owners Association passed a resolution in 2011 claiming they would not extend "any cooperation" to his film Kavalan after he turned down the association's request to compensate the loss of his movie, Sura.