Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show to promote her upcoming film, Phillauri, but actor Diljit Dosanjh was conspicuous by his absence. The buzz is that the diva had to go solo because the rival channel, Colors, didn't permit the Punjabi sensation to appear on Kapil Sharma's show.

The rivalry between Kapil and the Colors channel is well known, and Diljit had to pay the price for it. The actor is a judge on Colors' reality show, Rising Star, and so the channel didn't want him to go to Kapil's show that is telecast on Sony, SpotboyE reported.

Also, Rising Star and The Kapil Sharma Show airs on the same time — 9pm on weekends. The entertainment portal reported that Diljit was excited to appear on The Kapil Sharma Show, but he then got a call from Colors, and was told not to attend the comedy show due to his exclusivity contract with the channel.

It looks like the competition between the channels has not ended yet. Kapil, who made his name in the industry through Colors, said goodbye to it last year. He apparently had a fallout with Colors, and decided to quit Comedy Nights With Kapil and start his own show –The Kapil Sharma Show on Sony.

However, if Diljit had come to Kapil's show then it would have added more fun to the episode, which will be aired this weekend. Anushka and Kapil have been seen having a laugh riot on the show in the photos and videos, which are doing the rounds on the internet.

