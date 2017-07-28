Kate Hudson has chopped off her long blonde locks. Yes, you read it right! The Bride Wars actress, who has been working on a secret project, was recently spotted in Los Angeles in her new look.

The Almost Famous actress, who is known for her famous blonde chick look, is completely unrecognisable in the new look. And, surprisingly, the actress is actually a brunette.

Hudson has been secretly working on her forthcoming film which is apparently a brainchild of singer Sia. The pop star recently took to Instagram to share a picture of the actress and captioned it, "My girl @Katehudson being a delight on set."

However, the actress tried hard to keep her shaved look a secret. A look at the recent photos on her Instagram account shows the pains she took to hide her new getup.

Freedom ?? Compliments of @siathisisacting ❤️ #OurBeautifulDirector A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on Jul 26, 2017 at 8:06am PDT

Kate Hudson has joined the club of actresses such as Kristen Stewart, Zoë Kravitz, Cara Delevingne who shaved their heads for a film.

