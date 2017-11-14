Children's Day is celebrated on the 14th of November in India as a tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru, who was born on November 14, 1889.

Today is also 128th birth anniversary of country's first PM, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.

Before his death, India used to celebrate Children's Day along with the world on November 20. However, after Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru's death in 1964, it was decided unanimously to commemorate his birthday – November 14 as Children's Day or Bal Divas in the country. And since 1964, India celebrates the birthday of its favourite 'Chacha' as Children's Day.

Children are the key of success and development of the country as they would lead their country in different and new technological way. Children's Day is not just a day for the kids to engage in fun, but also; to increase the awareness of people towards the rights, care and education of children.

