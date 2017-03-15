Actress Bhavana, who got engaged to actor-turned-producer Naveen last week, has been in Bengaluru for the last few days. The Kerala-based actress is not here to meet her husband-to-be, but to complete her portions in forthcoming Kannada film Tagaru.

Bhavana joined the shooting of Tagaru on March 11. "Shooting with Bhavana. its nice to be next to the courage," cinematographer Mahendra Simmha posted on his Facebook page. Actress Manvitha Harish, who is sharing screen space with the Bachchan actress, shared a picture with her with a caption that reads: "Pictures of The Day...!!!"

Bhavana's portions will be shot alongside Shivaraj Kumar, who is the hero of the film, and Manvitha. A few other supporting artistes are also a part of the shoot, which is being held in Minerva Mills. She joined the schedule after wrapping up her Malayalam flick Adam Joan starring Prithviraj.

The actress was recently in the news for her engagement to Naveen, who acted in a Kannada film called Nayaka and co-produced Mr Romeo.

Coming to Tagaru, the film marks the second union of director Duniya Soori with Shivaraj Kumar. They had earlier collaborated in Kaddipudi way back in 2013. Incidentally, it is Bhavana's second film with the director after being introduced by him to Sandalwood in Puneeth Rajkumar's Jackie.

The Kannada film has Charan Raj's music, Suresh's editing, Manju Prabhas' dialogues and Different Danny's action sequences. The Kannada film will hit the screens later this year.