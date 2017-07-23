Pakistani singer Zain Ali, who had participated in Sa Re Ga Ma Pa in 2012, was found dead under mysterious circumstances at his friend's place in Sheikhupura on Friday, July 21.

According to reports, the Lahore-based singer was found lying unconscious in the washroom. "Zain told us that he was going to hang out with his friends for a few days but we woke up to the news of his death," the musician's brother Sonu Ali told The Express Tribune.

"He was unmarried and had no love affairs or financial troubles that we know. In fact, Zain was about to make a new song for an upcoming film soon and was very excited about it," Sonu said.

However, Sonu said his brother was a drug addict. Zain could have died due to a brain haemorrhage. However, the post-mortem report is yet to come in.

Even as fans mourn the death of Zain, others are keen to know more about the singer and his work.

Here are five facts about Zain Ali: