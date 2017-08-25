Roger Federer has had a dream season so far in 2017, winning two grand slams. After missing out on action for the most of 2016, Federer has rolled back the clock with his vintage performances in the ATP circuit, losing just three matches in the year so far, which is absolutely incredible.

Tennis legend John McEnroe believes Roger Federer is top favourite for the US Open this year.

The Swiss ace will head into the last grand slam of the year as the one to beat for some reasons besides his form.

His chances of winning the third major of the year may have even multiplied with top stars such as Novak Djokovic, Stan Wawrinka and Kei Nishikori set to miss the event. Andy Murray's fitness is still under question for the US Open.

Absence of such players means there are not many top stars remaining in the fray for the title.

One cannot ignore the likes of Alexander Zverev, Dominic Thiem and Grigor Dimitrov. However, the biggest threat is surely going to be Nadal, who has been the world number one ranking.

Besides Federer, the year 2017 has been brilliant for the Spaniard as well. He has also played some wonderful tennis, winning titles like Madrid Open, Mote Carlo Masters, French Open and also reached the finals of the Australian Open as well.

There is no denying about the amazing season of Nadal, and one could see both the players giving it their all to come all guns blazing in the last grand slam of the year at Flushing Meadows.

McEnroe has been amazed to see both the magician using their wand to good effect and dominate 2017 like no other, and feels It would be difficult not to pick Federer for the US Open.

"The way Roger's played, which is beyond amazing, winning two [Grand] Slams this year, and Nadal, now No. 1 after a lot of us thought they were washed up or certainly headed in the wrong direction. But it's hard not to pick Roger right now," New York Post quoted the legend as saying.

The US Open 2017 seeds has been announced as well. Nadal is the top seed followed by Murray and Federer.