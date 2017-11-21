Hours after India's thrilling draw against Sri Lanka in the first Test at Eden Gardens, Kolkata on Monday, November 21, it was announced that Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Shikhar Dhawan were released and Tamil Nadu all-rounder Vijay Shankar was drafted in as the former's replacement.

"Who is Vijay Shankar" was a common question on Twitter on Monday evening and even some big names from the cricket fraternity got the player's details wrong. However, the selection committee, headed by MSK Prasad, seems to have been fully aware of the the 26-year-old's prowess.

Here's some news, @SDhawan25 and @BhuviOfficial have been released from the Test squad for the 2nd test and @vijayshankar260 has been named as Bhuvi's replacement.

The #OrangeArmy hitting the charts!#INDvSL — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) November 20, 2017 .@vijayshankar260 gets rewarded for his consistent performances and earns an Indian team call-up. He will replace Bhuvneshwar Kumar — TNCA (@TNCACricket) November 20, 2017

Shankar had been knocking the selectors' door with his consistent performances in the domestic circuit and at the India A level. He was reportedly regarded as one of the country's best all-rounders last year by Prasad, who was impressed with the youngster's century in tour game against Bangladesh in Hyderabad.

Shankar though had to wait for his opportunity. After making his first-class debut for Tamil Nadu in 2012, the youngster has seen quite a few highs and lows early in his career that also been affected by injuries.

Even when he was told by his association to get ready right after his Ranji Trophy 2017/18 game against Madhya Pradesh in Indore on Monday, Shankar was not excited, but anxious, as reported by "Sportstar". After all, he was willing to wait a bit more for the official release from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

(The second Test betwwen India and Sri Lanka will be played in Nagpur from November 24)

